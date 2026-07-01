GitLab vs. MongoDB: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

GitLab provides a comprehensive DevSecOps platform with deep penetration into the Fortune 100.

MongoDB dominates the modern document database market through its rapidly growing Atlas cloud service.

Which software leader offers the best balance of growth and value for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than GitLab ›

Choosing between high-growth software firms requires balancing market reach against the path to profitability. We compare GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to see which cloud-native leader is a better buy today.

GitLab provides a unified platform for software development, security, and operations. MongoDB offers a flexible database solution that handles modern, unstructured data more efficiently than traditional tables. Both are essential tools for digital transformation, yet they occupy different layers of the enterprise technology stack and trade at distinct valuation tiers.

The case for GitLab

GitLab sells an orchestration platform that combines software development, security, and operations into a single application. It serves over 50 million registered users and more than half of the Fortune 100 companies. The business operates via direct sales and maintains a global partner ecosystem including cloud providers like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $955.2 million, up approximately 25.8% from the previous fiscal year. While the business is expanding, it reported a net loss of close to $56.0 million for the period. This resulted in a negative net margin of roughly 5.9%, a metric that shows how much of each dollar in revenue is lost after all expenses.

As one of many tech stocks focusing on developer productivity, GitLab maintains a healthy balance sheet. As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, meaning the company has no debt relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year was approximately $222.0 million, though stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 92.3% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation.

The case for MongoDB

MongoDB provides a modern database platform designed for building applications with flexible, document-based data structures. The company serves over 67,000 customers globally across various industries such as telecommunications and manufacturing. It derives more than the majority of its revenue from its Atlas database-as-a-service offering, which simplifies database management for developers.

For FY 2026, revenue reached close to $2.5 billion, representing a 22.8% increase over the prior year. Despite this scale, the firm posted a net loss of approximately $71.2 million. Its net margin improved to negative 2.9%, indicating the business is moving closer to breakeven compared with the previous year.

Based on its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, and its current ratio is approximately 4.7x. The current ratio measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash within a year. Free cash flow reached nearly $500.2 million.

Risk profile comparison

GitLab faces security and privacy risks as an open-source platform, particularly regarding supply-chain attacks and new AI-specific threats. The DevSecOps market is intensely competitive, featuring established players like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). International operations also introduce complex legal risks regarding its China joint venture and compliance with evolving cross-border data transfer regulations.

MongoDB relies heavily on Atlas for its revenue, meaning any failure of this product to meet customer demand would impact growth. The company faces stiff competition from legacy providers such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), as well as major public cloud platforms. Additionally, its specific licensing model and vulnerability to ransomware pose ongoing operational concerns for investors.

Valuation comparison

GitLab trades at lower forward P/E and P/S ratios than MongoDB, based on its stock price relative to future earnings estimates and sales.

Metric GitLab MongoDB Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 35.8x 51.3x 36.4x P/S ratio 5.1x 10.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies are attractive long-term investments. They have different strengths, and as the software and technology space is rapidly evolving, a key way to rate one against the other is to consider which is adapting more efficiently. Of course, investors need to consider business fundamentals too. So, between MongoDB and GitLab, which is the better choice for 2026?

MongoDB has benefited from strong growth in its Atlas cloud service, and its artificial intelligence (AI) options are seeing increasing adoption as well. It consistently delivers revenue growth, and its profitability has been improving. And since it seems like everything happens in the cloud these days, its cloud revenue has been a steady, recurring source of income. Its valuation has been a bit high, largely driven by investor optimism about its long-term growth.

GitLab is also seeing strong growth and investing in the development of AI features for its customers to use. But it has faced intense competition from larger rivals, including Microsoft and Atlassian, limiting its pricing power. It has recently faced litigation over its joint venture with China and cross-border data transfers, which is worthy of consideration as well.

With all of this taken into consideration, MongoDB appears to offer the best opportunity for growth and profitability. Therefore, this is the stock I would choose out of this pairing.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Atlassian, International Business Machines, Microsoft, MongoDB, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends GitLab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.