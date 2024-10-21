GitLab upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham

Needham analyst Mike Cikos upgraded GitLab (GTLB) to Buy from Hold with a $70 price target GitLab has broadened its offering and Needham sees sustained Ultimate strength as a result of product innovation such as Duo Pro Enterprise and Dedicated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees greater Ultimate adoption relative to Premium resulting from a “melt-up” to greater enterprise-selling where budgets are larger and stronger in the current macro environment. Under multiple scenarios, Needham believes GitLab can report revenue upside to the October quarter, supplemented by continued strength in incremental margins.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.