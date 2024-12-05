GitLab Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Gitlab ( (GTLB) ) has provided an update.
GitLab reported a robust financial performance for Q3 FY 2025, with revenue surging by 31% year-over-year to $196 million, reflecting strong demand for its AI-powered DevSecOps platform. The company announced significant leadership changes, with Bill Staples taking over as CEO, while co-founder Sid Sijbrandij transitions to Executive Chair. GitLab continues to enhance its offerings, including a new integrated solution with AWS, and maintains a positive outlook for the fiscal year, projecting further revenue growth and profitability improvements.
