News & Insights

Stocks
GTLB

GitLab price target raised to $90 from $80 at Truist

December 06, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $90 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were ahead of expectations on the top and bottom lines, with broad strength across their core growth drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company had previously highlighted a more aggressive approach that they would be taking in guidance methodology, which makes the upside in the quarter even more significant, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.