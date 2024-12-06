GitLab price target raised to $90 from $80 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $90 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were ahead of expectations on the top and bottom lines, with broad strength across their core growth drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company had previously highlighted a more aggressive approach that they would be taking in guidance methodology, which makes the upside in the quarter even more significant, the firm added.

