GitLab Declines 13% in a Month: Does the Dip Make the Stock a Buy?

GitLab GTLB shares have declined 13% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 6% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s return of 8.6%.



The underperformance can be attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions and a cautious spending environment. However, we believe the sell-off is unwarranted, given the strong top-line growth prospect driven by an expanding clientele.



In fact, we believe the dip offers a great opportunity for investors to accumulate GTLB shares.

GTLB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

GitLab reported earnings of 15 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. It had reported earnings of a penny in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues jumped 31% year over year to $182.6 million. This rise was driven by 34% growth in Subscription-self-managed and SaaS revenues.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, GitLab saw a 19% year-over-year increase in customers generating over $5,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), bringing the total to 9,314.



GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote



Customers with ARR exceeding $100,000 surged by 33% year over year to reach 1,076. The company’s dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 126% for the reported quarter, indicating robust customer loyalty and growth potential.

AI-Driven Portfolio and Clientele Aids GTLB’s Prospects

GitLab has a comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, which empowers to enhance developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risks, and accelerate digital transformation efforts. This comprehensive solution integrates security throughout the development process.



GitLab Duo is the first AI solution that offers significant productivity and security benefits for developers. It achieves an impressive 90% reduction in time spent on toolchain operations, accelerates project lead times by 50% and enhances security by enabling 50% faster vulnerability detection.



Enterprises are using GitLab Duo with the DevSecOps platform, enabling developers to resolve pipeline issues six times faster. The combination of AI and GitLab's end-to-end platform is delivering impressive results for customers.



It has been recognized as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, highlighting its strong position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. GitLab was placed ahead of Microsoft MSFT and Atlassian TEAM, while JFrog FROG was placed in the challenger’s quadrant.



In the past month, Microsoft shares have returned 2%. However, Atlassian and JFrog shares have dropped 0.9% and 3%, respectively.



GitLab has announced the general availability of GitLab Duo Enterprise, a comprehensive AI add-on designed to support DevSecOps teams throughout every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).



GTLB has launched GitLab Duo Enterprise, an AI add-on that supports DevSecOps teams throughout the software development lifecycle. This innovative solution is offered at a competitive price of $39 per user per month.

GTLB Raises Q3 and Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, GitLab expects revenues between $187 million and $188 million, indicating a growth rate of 25-26% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third quarter revenues is pegged at $187.64 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.37%.



GTLB expects non-GAAP earnings between 15 cents and 16 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 15 cents per share, suggesting 66.7% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For fiscal 2025, GitLab expects revenues between $742 million and $744 million, indicating a growth rate of 28.18% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $743.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.18%.



GTLB expects non-GAAP earnings between 45 cents and 47 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 130%.

Zacks Rank & Valuation

GitLab is currently trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of F.



In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), GTLB is currently trading at 92.65X higher than the broader sector’s 26.74X.



However, we believe GitLab’s strong portfolio and expanding clientele justify this premium.



GitLab currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.