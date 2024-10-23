News & Insights

Gismondi 1754 Sees Q3 Sales Growth Amid Market Shifts

October 23, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Gismondi 1754 S.p.A. (IT:GIS) has released an update.

Gismondi 1754, a high-end jewelry company, reported an 8% increase in third-quarter 2024 sales to €2.6 million, driven by strong growth in European wholesale and new markets like Hong Kong. Despite this quarterly rise, overall sales for the first nine months of 2024 fell by 6% due to a second-quarter dip, with notable shifts in sales channels and geographic performance, including a stark decline in the U.S. market.

