Gimv NV Strengthens Position with Tibbloc Acquisition

Gimv NV has acquired a majority stake in Tibbloc Group, a leader in temporary energy solutions, to support its growth in France and international expansion. This strategic move aims to enhance Tibbloc’s service offerings and strengthen its market position in a dynamically evolving energy market. Tibbloc plans to leverage this investment to further its clients’ decarbonization efforts and consolidate its presence in Europe.

