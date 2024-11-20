Gimv NV Sells Majority Stake in Rehaneo to Fremman

GIMV NV (GB:0EKR) has released an update.

Gimv NV has sold its majority stake in rehaneo, a leading outpatient rehabilitation provider, to Fremman Capital. Despite the change in majority ownership, the founding management team will remain significantly invested and continue their roles, aiming to accelerate the growth strategy and consolidate the sector to create a European leader.

