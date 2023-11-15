Gilead's Kite, Arcellx Expand Partnership

(RTTNews) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD) Wednesday announced expansion of its partnership with Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) by investing in Arcellx's ACLX001 ARC-SparX program in multiple myeloma.

Arcellx will receive $200 million equity investment at $61.68 per share, and an upfront payment of $85 million in cash, which is expected to extend the company's cash runway into 2027.

In December 22, the companies have announced collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx's lead late-stage product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The companies have also expanded the scope of the collaboration for Arcellx's CART-ddBCMA to include lymphomas.

The transaction is expected to close around year-end 2023.

