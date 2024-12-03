News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Gilead, Tubulis Partner To Develop ADC Candidate For Solid Tumor Target

December 03, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Tubulis Tuesday said they have entered into an option and license agreement to discover and develop an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) against a solid tumor target.

According to NIH, antibody-drug conjugates are a class of drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating disease. Currently they are widely used for the treatment of cancer.

With this agreement, the companies plan to discover and develop an ADC candidate leveraging Tubulis' proprietary Tubutecan and Alco5 platforms.

As per the deal, Tubulis will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and, if Gilead exercises its option, a separate option exercise fee of $30 million. Tubulis is also entitled to get development and commercialization milestone payments of up to $415 million, plus mid-single to low double-digit tiered royalties on sales.

Early-stage research and development for ADC program will be led by Tubulis. Gilead will be responsible for further development and commercialization, if it exercises its option to exclusively license the program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.