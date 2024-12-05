Gilead Sciences Stock: Is GILD Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ), headquartered in Foster City, California, with a market cap of $115.3 billion , is a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation. Known for its expertise in antiviral therapies, oncology, and other critical therapeutic areas, Gilead is dedicated to advancing health outcomes, driving medical breakthroughs, and addressing unmet medical needs worldwide.

Companies valued at over $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” a category that Gilead Sciences exemplifies through its remarkable scale, innovation, and industry leadership.

Shares of Gilead Sciences are currently down 7.4% from their 52-week high of $98.90 , reached on Nov. 11. However, the stock has gained 15.8% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLV ), which declined by 6.3% during the same period.

Over the longer term, GILD stock surged 16.9% over the past 52 weeks and posted a 13.1% gain on a YTD basis, outperforming the XLV's 7.6% gain in 2024 and 11.1% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, GILD has traded above its 50-day moving average since June and above its 200-day moving average since July.

Shares of Gilead Sciences climbed 6.8% following its Q3 earnings report on Nov. 6. The company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $7.55 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase. Although EPS declined 11.8% to $2.02, it surpassed Wall Street estimates of $1.58. Additionally, Gilead raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share , signaling confidence in its operational performance.

Further underscoring Gilead's outperformance, its competitor Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) has lagged behind. Over the past 52 weeks, Amgen's shares have risen by just 2.1% and have declined 3.4% on a YTD basis, in contrast to Gilead's stronger gains.

Analysts are moderately optimistic about Gilead Sciences’ prospects, given its strong price performance. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 30 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $97.92 , suggesting a potential upside of 6.9% from its current price.

