News & Insights

Stocks

Gilead, Merck announce from Phase 2 islatravir/lenacapavir combo study

October 20, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Merck (MRK) announced new results from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the investigational combination of islatravir, an investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, and lenacapavir, a first-in-class HIV-1 capsid inhibitor. These late-breaking data were presented during an oral session at IDWeek 2024, taking place in Los Angeles, and virtually, from October 16-19. At 48 weeks, the novel investigational combination maintained a high rate of viral suppression in virologically suppressed adults, a secondary endpoint of the study. Zero participants had a viral load of greater than or equal to50 copies/mL at Week 48. Week 24 results, including the study’s primary endpoint, were previously presented at the 31st Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. In this open-label, active-controlled study, virologically suppressed adults on Biktarvy were randomly allocated in a 1:1 ratio to receive either oral islatravir 2 mg and lenacapavir 300 mg once a week or to continue daily oral Biktarvy. The median age of participants was 40 years. Eighteen percent of participants were assigned female at birth, 50% were non-white, and 29% were Latine. The proportion of individuals with HIV-1 RNA less than50 c/mL at Week 48 by FDA snapshot algorithm, showed that participants who switched to treatment with once-weekly islatravir and lenacapavir or continued Biktarvy maintained comparable high rates of HIV suppression at Week 48. No participants treated with either ISL + LEN or Biktarvy had a viral load of greater than or equal to 50 copies/mL at Week 48. No grade 3 or 4 TRAEs related to the study drug were reported in either treatment group. Two participants discontinued ISL + LEN due to adverse events unrelated to the drug. At Week 48 no significant differences were seen between treatment groups in mean change from baseline in CD4+ T-cell counts or absolute lymphocyte counts. No participants discontinued due to a decrease in CD4+ T-cell or lymphocyte counts. Along with these most recent study results, the potent antiviral activities, and pharmacokinetic profiles of islatravir and lenacapavir support their continued development as an investigational once-weekly oral combination regimen for use in people with HIV who are virologically suppressed. This investigational combination of weekly oral ISL 2 mg + LEN 300 mg is being further evaluated as a fixed-dose combination regimen in two Phase 3 studies in virologically suppressed people with HIV.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.