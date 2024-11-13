Gilead initiated with a Buy at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Gilead (GILD) with a Buy rating and $125 price target The firm says that despite the stock’s near-term outperformance, it remains bullish based primarily on upside from Biktarvy led near-term HIV growth and lenacapavir driven long-term growth. It sees “upside growth” in Gilead’s combined HIV franchise and believes lenacapavir “could boost” its next phase of growth.

