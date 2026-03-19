GIII Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/23/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/23/26, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of GIII's recent stock price of $26.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GIII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIII's low point in its 52 week range is $20.33 per share, with $34.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.26.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GIII makes up 1.44% of the Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF (Symbol: COPY) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GIII).

In Thursday trading, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.