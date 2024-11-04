News & Insights

GIGLIO.COM Boosts Market Position with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 04:20 am EST

Giglio.com SpA (IT:GCOM) has released an update.

GIGLIO.COM, a global online luxury fashion retailer, recently purchased 6,800 of its own shares at an average price of 1.19 euros per share, totaling 8,060 euros, as part of its authorized share buyback program. The company, known for hosting prestigious fashion brands, aims to enhance its market position through innovative technological solutions.

