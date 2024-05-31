News & Insights

GigaMedia Announces Upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Gigamedia (GIGM) has released an update.

GigaMedia Limited has announced its 25th annual general meeting for shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan, where key resolutions will include the adoption of audited financial statements, appointment and remuneration of auditors, directors’ remuneration, authority to allot and issue shares, and a share purchase mandate. Shareholders are encouraged to attend or vote by proxy, with a focus on the company’s financial health and strategic initiatives moving forward.

