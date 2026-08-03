GigaCloud Technology to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, before the market opens.

The bottom-line estimate for the soon-to-be-reported quarter has remained flat at 85 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a decline of 6.6% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $383.7 million, which indicates a rise of 18.9% year over year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 57.4%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-eps-surprise | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

GCT’s Expectations This Time Around

GCT’s top-line in the to-be reported quarter is expected to have been affected by a downturn in the U.S. furniture demand, lower ocean-service volumes and pressure on service margins. Rising fuel and delivery costs are also likely to have weighed on profitability.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have weighed on its June-end quarter results. Inflationary pressures and fuel price volatility are also expected to have posed additional headwinds.

Moreover, the New Classic’s integration-related disruptions and unfavorable purchasing terms are expected to have hurt growth and margins. Vietnam flooding, inventory delays and higher expansion-related expenses are likely to have added further pressure.

What Our Model Says About GCT

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GCT this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. But that's not the case here.

GCT currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Enpro Inc. NPO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $322.9 million, indicating 12.1% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, implying a 13.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.95%.

NPO has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

Thomson Reuters TRI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.91 billion, implying a 7.26% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, indicating a rise of 9.1% year over year. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.1%.

TRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The company is set to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.