Giga Metals Partners with MarketSmart for Investor Outreach

Giga Metals Corporation (TSE:GIGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Giga Metals Corporation has partnered with MarketSmart, a Vancouver-based corporate communications service provider, to enhance its investor relations strategy. MarketSmart, which has acquired 125,000 shares of Giga Metals, will utilize various digital marketing channels to boost the company’s corporate profile and investor engagement.

For further insights into TSE:GIGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.