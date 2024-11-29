News & Insights

Stocks

Giga Metals Partners with MarketSmart for Investor Outreach

November 29, 2024 — 03:08 pm EST

Giga Metals Corporation (TSE:GIGA) has released an update.

Giga Metals Corporation has partnered with MarketSmart, a Vancouver-based corporate communications service provider, to enhance its investor relations strategy. MarketSmart, which has acquired 125,000 shares of Giga Metals, will utilize various digital marketing channels to boost the company’s corporate profile and investor engagement.

