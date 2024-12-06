Gift Holdings Launches First GANSO ABURADO in Seoul

GIFT HOLDINGS INC. (JP:9279) has released an update.

Gift Holdings Inc. has unveiled its first overseas franchise of GANSO ABURADO Japanese Mixed Ramen in Seoul, South Korea, located in one of Asia’s largest outlet malls. The company aims to offer authentic and affordable Japanese ramen, replicating the quality of its Japanese outlets. This opening marks the company’s 10th international franchise, with ambitions to expand significantly worldwide.

