News & Insights

Stocks

Gift Holdings Launches First GANSO ABURADO in Seoul

December 06, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GIFT HOLDINGS INC. (JP:9279) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gift Holdings Inc. has unveiled its first overseas franchise of GANSO ABURADO Japanese Mixed Ramen in Seoul, South Korea, located in one of Asia’s largest outlet malls. The company aims to offer authentic and affordable Japanese ramen, replicating the quality of its Japanese outlets. This opening marks the company’s 10th international franchise, with ambitions to expand significantly worldwide.

For further insights into JP:9279 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.