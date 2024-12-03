Gibus S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and Growth Initiatives

Gibus S.p.A. (IT:GBUS) has released an update.

Gibus S.p.A., a leader in the high-end outdoor design sector, has announced an upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to discuss statutory amendments and the potential for virtual meetings. The company, known for its innovative outdoor solutions, continues to strengthen its market presence in Italy and Europe, driven by its Luxury High Tech and Sustainability product lines.

