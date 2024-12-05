Gibson Energy upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ben Pham upgraded Gibson Energy (GBNXF) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of C$28, up from C$25.50. The firm says the company’s capital budget release highlights the optionality of its Gateway Terminal, with a contract extension driving significantly higher revenue for that customer and sanctioned a new project supporting visibility to achieving 15%-20% Gateway Terminal EBITDA growth by end of 2025.
