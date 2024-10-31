Giant Mining Expands Exploration at Majuba Hill

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp is expanding its exploration efforts at the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver Deposit in Nevada, focusing on high-grade copper-bearing breccia zones. The company identified significant copper and silver concentrations from recent sampling, indicating promising prospects for further development.

