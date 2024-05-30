News & Insights

Giant Mining Corp’s Major Milestone at Majuba Hill

May 30, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp has received the green light from the Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources for their Reclamation Cost Estimate, which allows a 25-acre disturbance for the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit project. The company has secured a $240,762 reclamation bond, enabling them to proceed with an extensive drilling program based on three years of previous drill results. This milestone emphasizes Giant Mining’s dedication to responsible mining and environmental stewardship in a promising Nevada mining district.

