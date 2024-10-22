News & Insights

Stocks

G.H.Y Culture Partners with iQIYI for New Drama

October 22, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Ltd. (SG:XJB) has released an update.

G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Ltd. has signed a co-production agreement with iQIYI to create the web drama series “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 3: Chang’an,” continuing their successful supernatural franchise. This partnership underscores GHY’s strategic focus on expanding its intellectual property portfolio and showcases its robust industry relationships. The collaboration is anticipated to boost GHY’s revenue, furthering its long-term growth plans.

For further insights into SG:XJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.