G.H.Y Culture Partners with iQIYI for New Drama

G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Ltd. has signed a co-production agreement with iQIYI to create the web drama series “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 3: Chang’an,” continuing their successful supernatural franchise. This partnership underscores GHY’s strategic focus on expanding its intellectual property portfolio and showcases its robust industry relationships. The collaboration is anticipated to boost GHY’s revenue, furthering its long-term growth plans.

