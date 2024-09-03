News & Insights

GH Research Names Velichka Villy Valcheva CEO - Quick Facts

September 03, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GH Research PLC (GHRS) announced the promotion of Velichka Villy Valcheva, to Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Theis Terwey, co-founder of GH Research. Valcheva has more than 20 years of experience in various leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Valcheva joined GH Research in August 2023 and has served as Chief Medical Officer since February 2024.

Valcheva, CEO, GH Research, said: "Since joining GH Research last year, I have worked tirelessly to realize the potential of our product candidates to help patients with depression. As we're screening the remaining patients for our phase 2b trial in treatment-resistant depression, we're on track for completion of enrolment in September this year. Additionally, our phase 1 healthy volunteer study using our proprietary device is now actively enrolling in the UK."

