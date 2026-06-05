BioTech
GHRS

GH Reports Primary Endpoint Met In Phase 2a For GH001 In Treating Post-Partum Depression

June 05, 2026 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GH Research PLC (GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced Phase 2a results for GH001 in treating post-partum depression (PPD). Results were published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

The company's lead candidate GH001 contains mebufotenin formulated via a proprietary inhalation approach.

The Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial was a single-arm, open-label study with 10 enrolled PPD patients. The primary endpoint was set at a reduction in depression measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).

Results indicate that the primary endpoint was met, with patients showing a mean MADRS reduction of 35.4 points from the baseline to Day 8. Additionally, 100% of patients achieved remission (MADRS less than 10) within two hours of dosing. An improvement in maternal functioning was also noted, with a mean 34.1-point increase on the Barkin Index of Maternal Functioning by Day 8. The drug was found to be well-tolerated.

The company stated that the results supported further investigation of inhaled mebufotenin in larger, randomized, placebo-controlled trials in PPD.

GH001 is being advanced in the studies for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

GHRS closed Thursday at $23.25, down 4.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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