GGT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust (Symbol: GGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.16, changing hands as low as $4.07 per share. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $4.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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