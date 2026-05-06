GGME Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (Symbol: GGME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.04, changing hands as high as $59.09 per share. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGME's low point in its 52 week range is $49.0247 per share, with $66.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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