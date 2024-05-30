News & Insights

GGL Resources Completes Key Private Placement

GGL Resources (TSE:GGL) has released an update.

GGL Resources Corp. has successfully completed the final segment of its private placement, raising $140,000 through the issuance of 2,8 million common shares to ECEE Money Limited, now a Control Person of GGL. The funds will support exploration and development of GGL’s Gold Point Project in Nevada and provide general working capital. The deal, involving related party transaction exemptions, is crucial for GGL’s focus on advancing mineral assets in stable regions.

