News & Insights

Markets
GFL

GFL Environmental Cuts Borrowing Rate For $720 Mln Term Loan

September 25, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Environmental services company GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Monday said it has amended its $720 million senior secured term loan to reduce borrowing rate by 60 basis points. This helps the company to save interest to the tune of about $6 million annually.

The borrowing rate has been reduced to SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) plus 250 basis points from the previous SOFR + 300 basis points, plus 10 basis points Credit Spread Adjustment (CSA).

"Our ability to reprice our senior secured term loan on the tightest pricing terms since 2021 for a company with our credit rating is a testament to the improvement in our credit quality and the support of our high quality long standing institutional debt investors, many of whom have been with us for over a decade," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.