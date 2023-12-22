GFL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.61, changing hands as high as $33.97 per share. GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFL's low point in its 52 week range is $26.87 per share, with $39.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.74.

