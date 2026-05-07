Gevo Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said reflected stronger margins and solid production volumes, marking the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Executives also provided updates on the company’s alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) project financing plans, an expansion strategy for its Gevo North Dakota ethanol and carbon capture business, and a new company-wide “EBITDA challenge” initiative.

Quarterly results: revenue up, adjusted EBITDA positive

Chief Financial Officer Leke Agiri said Gevo reported revenue of $43 million for the first quarter of 2026, up from $29 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Gevo was $22 million, or $0.09 per share, which he noted matched the prior-year quarter. Agiri emphasized that first-quarter results included $11 million related to debt extinguishment and modification.

On a non-GAAP basis, Agiri said adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, compared with a loss of $15 million in Q1 of last year. He attributed adjusted EBITDA performance primarily to contributions from carbon capture, low-carbon ethanol, and renewable natural gas (RNG) operations, offset by corporate expenses.

Agiri said first-quarter performance was “better than expected” due to production and margin strength “in spite of typical seasonal softness in ethanol margins.” He added that the company is “optimizing value” across carbon, commodities, and tax credits while maintaining cost discipline.

2026 outlook: adjusted EBITDA target reiterated

CEO Paul Bloom said Gevo expects approximately $30 million of adjusted EBITDA for 2026 as it works toward a previously stated target of reaching a $40 million annualized run-rate from existing operations by the end of the year. Bloom said the impacts of debottlenecking and other growth plans would be incremental to that $40 million run-rate goal.

Bloom and Agiri both discussed a new corporate-wide program dubbed the “EBITDA challenge,” which Bloom described as an effort to unlock new revenue, improve operational performance, and manage costs across the organization. Bloom told analysts the initiative is tied to employee incentives and is intended to push EBITDA “not just to that $40 million, but well beyond that.”

Agiri said the company expects quarter-to-quarter variability but reaffirmed its targets, also pointing to potential upside from “new low carbon fuel pathways approvals” the company has been working on for more than a year.

Carbon and CDR activity: compliance markets and voluntary credits

Bloom said Gevo’s carbon business continued to generate “strong returns” from low-carbon ethanol compliance markets. In the first quarter, he said the company sold about 57% of the carbon attributes attached to fuel.

Bloom added that Gevo generated nearly 20,000 tons of engineered carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits intended for sale into the voluntary carbon market. He said the company continued to see “steady demand and relatively strong credit pricing” for low-carbon ethanol in markets where it participates. Bloom also said the company’s CDR customer base grew in Q1, citing purchases and retirements by Amgen, Bank of Montreal, and PayPal, while also pursuing larger long-term CDR deals.

ATJ-30 “Project North Star”: DOE withdrawal, private financing focus

Bloom said Gevo withdrew from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) financing process after discussions around “certain new requirements for the loan guarantee,” including enhanced oil recovery as a business objective. He said those requirements did not align with Gevo’s duty to maximize stakeholder value “from both an economic and timeline perspective.”

Bloom said withdrawing from DOE financing allows Gevo to pursue a broader set of private capital sources, and he reported that the company has received non-binding indications of interest from multiple lenders. He said Gevo’s goal remains to secure financing for Project North Star by the end of 2026, using a mix of non-dilutive project-level debt and strategic capital options.

On project readiness, Bloom said FEL-2 (front-end loading phase II) has been completed and the company remains on track to complete FEL-3 during the quarter, which he said would further refine capital cost estimates and position the project for detailed engineering. Greg Hanselman, executive vice president of operations and engineering, said FEL-3 would bring Gevo to a ±10% estimate on project capital costs, including modularization work with Praj and Gevo’s engineering team in India, while U.S. engineering partners work on balance-of-plant design and integration.

On offtake, Bloom said Gevo has secured about half of the “financeable long-term contracts” for synthetic aviation fuel and carbon attributes for the project and is at the term-sheet stage for additional contracts. He said the company expects those to meet financing requirements. In the Q&A, Bloom characterized offtake as the “major gating item” still being worked through, and he added that Gevo does not intend to contract 100% of volumes in order to retain some ability to sell opportunistically into future market conditions.

Agiri told analysts that, for projects like Gevo’s, contracted offtake levels are often “somewhere between 70% and 80%,” though he said the ultimate mix remains to be determined. He also said Gevo is targeting a leverage ratio of around 60% of total project cost for ATJ-30 and indicated that private-market debt pricing could land roughly “200–300 basis points” wider than DOE-supported financing, as suggested by an analyst.

Gevo North Dakota: debottlenecking underway and expansion plans with Ara Energy

Bloom said the company is pursuing both debottlenecking and a larger capacity expansion at Gevo North Dakota. He said the debottlenecking and operational reliability projects are expected to expand adjusted EBITDA in the segment by 10% to 15% and remain on track for completion by the end of 2026. In response to a question, Bloom said the financial impact is expected to begin in Q1 2027 following completion at year-end 2026.

Hanselman said that during a planned shutdown in April, the company completed process tie-ins needed for improvements, and he said Gevo does not believe it will need additional or unplanned outages to complete and commission the debottlenecking work. He also detailed current construction activity at the site, including a new fermenter, liquefaction tank, beer degassing system, and a new milling building, which he said are part of increasing capacity to about 75 million gallons per year of low-carbon ethanol starting in 2027. He noted the current nameplate capacity is 67 million gallons per year and said the plant is already exceeding that level.

Agiri said Gevo expects to spend $26 million in 2026 on debottlenecking and other asset enhancement projects, funded internally. Bloom said Gevo also plans to expand Gevo North Dakota capacity by up to 75 million gallons per year, bringing expected total capacity to 150 million gallons per year. To help finance that expansion, Bloom said Gevo entered into a preliminary agreement with Ara Energy to co-invest, with final details still to be completed. Agiri said the expansion’s capital stack is expected to include project-level debt alongside Gevo’s cash on hand and capital from Ara Energy.

Bloom said construction for the expansion is expected to take 18 to 24 months after a final investment decision, and he told analysts the company has already begun engineering work and planning, including repurposing a team from a prior South Dakota ethanol project and working with partners such as Fluid Quip Technologies.

Operationally, Hanselman said Gevo’s RNG business produced about 92,000 million BTUs in Q1, up from about 80,000 a year earlier. At Gevo North Dakota, he said the plant produced 18 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol, along with 16,000 tons of dry distillers grains, 51,000 tons of modified distillers grains, and 5 million pounds of corn oil.

Gevo ended the quarter with about $79 million in cash and cash equivalents, according to Agiri. He said operating cash flow was negative $21 million, reflecting the timing of $17 million of tax credits generated but not yet monetized and about $4 million of one-time costs tied to debt refinancing and extinguishment; adjusting for those factors, he said operating cash flow would have been “close to neutral.”

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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