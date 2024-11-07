Getty Images reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $240.55M, consensus $238.3M. “Getty Images (GETY) reported strong performance in the third quarter, with growth across Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash+, as well as across all customer categories, and a nearly 50 percent increase in our subscribers compared to the LTM period,” said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer for Getty Images. “As we look ahead to closing out the year and into 2025, I am confident in our trajectory. Our differentiation, execution, and commitment to providing durable value to our customers will continue to drive our success.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.