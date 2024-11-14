Getaround reports Q3 EPS (15c) vs. (29c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $22.4M vs. $23.8M last year. “We believe Getaround (GETR) continues to gain momentum following our restructuring efforts, positioning the Company for what we expect will be its most successful year to date,” said AJ Lee, Interim CEO. “While revenue in the third quarter saw a minor decrease compared to 2023, primarily attributable to the planned suspension of operations in New York State, the Company demonstrated sequential top-line growth from the second quarter. This growth – coupled with an 18% reduction in Adjusted EBITDA loss on a year-over-year basis – underscores the effectiveness of our operational execution and a focus on cost optimization that we believe puts us on a secure trajectory for sustainable and profitable growth.”

