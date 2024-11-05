Get Nice Holdings Plans Major Restructuring and Delisting

Get Nice Holdings Limited (HK:0064) has released an update.

Get Nice Holdings Limited has announced a significant reorganization plan for Get Nice Financial Group Limited, which involves a share exchange offer leading to the cancellation of existing shares and the issuance of new shares. This move will result in GNF becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of GNH and subsequently delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shareholders will receive four new GNH shares and a dividend for every GNF share canceled.

