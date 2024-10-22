News & Insights

Gestamp Automoción to Announce 2024 Financial Results

October 22, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

Gestamp Automocion (ES:GEST) has released an update.

Gestamp Automoción is set to release its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 on November 5, after market close. The company will host a webcast on the same day to present these results, offering an opportunity for participants to engage in a Q&A session. Documentation will be accessible on their website for further insights.

