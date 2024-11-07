Geron Secures $250M Funding and Strong Q3 Sales

The latest announcement is out from Geron ( (GERN) ).
Geron Corporation has secured $250 million in funding through a loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors and a synthetic royalty deal with Royalty Pharma, strengthening its financial position. This includes a $125 million loan tranche and $125 million from Royalty Pharma for tiered royalties on U.S. sales of RYTELO. Geron’s strong Q3 performance, with $28.2 million in RYTELO sales, underscores its commercial potential, supported by the company’s strategic investments and leadership changes to drive future growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.
