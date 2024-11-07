News & Insights

Stocks

Geron Secures $250M Funding and Strong Q3 Sales

November 07, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Geron ( (GERN) ).

Geron Corporation has secured $250 million in funding through a loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors and a synthetic royalty deal with Royalty Pharma, strengthening its financial position. This includes a $125 million loan tranche and $125 million from Royalty Pharma for tiered royalties on U.S. sales of RYTELO. Geron’s strong Q3 performance, with $28.2 million in RYTELO sales, underscores its commercial potential, supported by the company’s strategic investments and leadership changes to drive future growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.

For a thorough assessment of GERN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.