Markets

German Stocks Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

June 05, 2026 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally down and drifting further lower, Germany's benchmark stock index DAX climbed into positive territory Friday morning.

The mood in the market remained cautious with investors focusing on the latest developments in the Middle East and looking ahead to the crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day.

Hezbollah has rejected a new ceasefire agreement with Israel, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hezbollah's engineering unit commander Abed Harb, escalating tensions.

The DAX, which dropped to 24,817.72 and advanced to 25,020.69 subsequently, was up 41.67 points or 0.17% at 24,957.86 a little while ago.

Scout24 climbed about 4.5%, Zalando moved up nearly 4% and Henkel gained 2.5%. Adidas, Deutsche Boerse, Gea Group, SAP, Beiersdorf, Symrise, Fresenius and Munich RE gained 1.5%-2%.

Hannover RE, Deutsche Telekom, Fresenius Medical Care, Brenntag, Rheinmetall, Siemens Healthineers, Heidelberg Materials, Bayer and BMW moved up 0.8%-1.4%.

Infineon Technologies tumbled 6.5%. Siemens Energy and Daimler Truck Holding slid 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Siemens and Continental also drifted notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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