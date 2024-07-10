News & Insights

Stocks

German Stocks: Hapag-Lloyd Gains on Upgraded Earnings Forecast

July 10, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Kirti Tak for TipRanks ->

In major news on German stocks, Hapag-Lloyd AG (DE:HLAG) shares gained over 6% as of writing after the company upgraded its earnings forecast for 2024, driven by higher shipping demand and short-term freight rates. The company now expects its EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization) to be between €3.2 billion and €4.2 billion as compared to the previous guidance range of €2 billion and €3 billion.

Hapag-Lloyd is a leading provider of container shipping and logistics services.

Hapag-Lloyd’s First Half Performance

Hapag-Lloyd reported preliminary numbers for the first half, highlighting better-than-expected demand. In the first half, the company reported an EBITDA of approximately €1.8 billion, compared to €3.5 billion recorded in the same period last year. Moreover, EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) was down to €0.8 billion from €2.6 billion in H1 2023.

Despite the decline, Hapag-Lloyd anticipates that its second-half earnings will surpass previous forecasts, supporting the full-year earnings momentum.

Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd stated that the forecast remains highly uncertain, given the volatile nature of freight rates and geopolitical pressures. Last year, the company faced challenges due to lower freight rates resulting from the normalization of global supply chains. Additionally, the conflict in the Red Sea reduced transport volumes by rerouting ships, causing longer shipping times.

Is Hapag-Lloyd a Good Stock to Buy?

In terms of share price growth, analysts have maintained a bearish view. Today, analysts from UBS and Warburg Research reiterated their Sell ratings, predicting a downside of 35% and 29%, respectively.

As per the consensus rating on TipRanks, HLAG stock has received a Strong Sell rating, supported by nine Sell and two Hold recommendations. The Hapag-Lloyd share price forecast stands at €120.64, implying a downside of 26.03% from the current level.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.