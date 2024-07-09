News & Insights

Stocks

German Government Speeds Up Bitcoin Sell-off

July 09, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

The German government is making big moves in the cryptocurrency world. According to Cointelegraph, on July 9th, they sold a whopping 3,100 Bitcoin (BTC-USD)—worth $178 million—in just one hour. This is part of a bigger plan that includes pulling out 1,700 BTC (about $91.78 million) from Bitstamp and moving another 3,107 BTC from their main stash, hinting at more sales coming soon.

Sell-off Details

The recent transactions sent 2,500 BTC to the B2C2 Group, 400 BTC to Kraken, and 200 BTC to an unknown wallet—all adding up to 3,100 BTC since the morning of July 9th. This follows a massive $900 million sell-off the day before, showing they’re serious about selling off their remaining $1.5 billion Bitcoin stash.

Market Reaction

Despite these big sales, Bitcoin didn’t tank. After dropping to a low of $53,550, it bounced back to $57,600. Bitfinex analysts noted the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests the pressure to sell might be easing, hinting at a possible recovery.

Key Takeaway

The German government’s sell-off spree could shake up Bitcoin prices. With so much Bitcoin flooding into the market—especially hitting big exchanges like Kraken—it’s likely to cause some price swings. This sudden increase in supply might push prices down temporarily, affecting how traders make their moves and how confident investors feel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.