News & Insights

Stocks

Gerdau SA Completes R$1.5 Billion Debenture Issuance

May 31, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gerdau SA (GGB) has released an update.

Gerdau SA successfully closed its 17th issuance of non-convertible simple debentures, raising R$1.5 billion. The debentures, with an issuance risk rating of ‘brAAA’ from S&P, are intended exclusively for professional investors and are not subject to prior analysis by Brazilian regulatory entities, due to automatic registration with the CVM. The offering underscores Gerdau’s continued financial agility in Brazil’s capital markets.

For further insights into GGB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.