Gerdau SA Completes R$1.5 Billion Debenture Issuance

Gerdau SA successfully closed its 17th issuance of non-convertible simple debentures, raising R$1.5 billion. The debentures, with an issuance risk rating of ‘brAAA’ from S&P, are intended exclusively for professional investors and are not subject to prior analysis by Brazilian regulatory entities, due to automatic registration with the CVM. The offering underscores Gerdau’s continued financial agility in Brazil’s capital markets.

