Gerdau S.A. Announces R$1.5 Billion Debenture Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Gerdau SA (GGB) has released an update.

Gerdau S.A. has announced the approval of its 18th issuance of unsecured, non-convertible debentures, set to raise R$1.5 billion. The debentures, offered through a public offering aimed at professional investors, will have terms of four and seven years, respectively, with interest rates tied to the DI Rate. The funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, reflecting the company’s strategic financial planning.

