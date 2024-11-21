Geox SpA Reveals 2025 Financial Calendar and Dividend Plans

Geox SpA (IT:GEO) has released an update.
Geox SpA has announced its financial calendar for 2025, which includes key events such as the approval of financial statements and interim management statements. The company, a leader in the international branded casual footwear market, plans to hold investor conference calls to present financial results to the community. Additionally, subject to shareholder approval, dividends for the fiscal year 2024 are expected to be paid in May 2025.
