News & Insights

Stocks

Geox SpA Reveals 2025 Financial Calendar and Dividend Plans

November 21, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Geox SpA (IT:GEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Geox SpA has announced its financial calendar for 2025, which includes key events such as the approval of financial statements and interim management statements. The company, a leader in the international branded casual footwear market, plans to hold investor conference calls to present financial results to the community. Additionally, subject to shareholder approval, dividends for the fiscal year 2024 are expected to be paid in May 2025.

For further insights into IT:GEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.