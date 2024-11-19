GeoVax Labs announces interim data from Phase 2 trial of Vaccine technology

GeoVax Labs (GOVX) announced the completion of an interim data review by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of GEO-CM04S1, GeoVax’s dual-antigen n “This is very exciting news,” commented David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO, “The outcome of the DSMB interim review appears to support our view of GEO-CM04S1 as a potentially superior COVID-19 vaccine booster within the CLL patient population. Within the CLL and other immune-compromised patient populations, more robust and durable protective immunity is needed, as provided by potential next-generation vaccines such as GEO-CM04S1 that induce both strong T cell and antibody responses.”

