Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Decline Y/Y

Geospace Technologies Corporation GEOS reported of loss of 16 cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 against the year-ago period’s earnings per share of 24 cents.

Revenues in Detail

Geospace Technologies registered revenues of $25.9 million in the fiscal third quarter, down 20.9% year over year.

Lower revenues from the Oil and Gas Markets segment dampened the topline.

Segment Details

Geospace Technologies derives revenues from three segments — Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets.

In the fiscal third quarter, the Oil and Gas Markets segment’s revenues were $9.2 million, down 48.1% from the year-ago quarter. This primarily resulted from a lower utilization of the company’s wireless seismic rental fleet, which is attributed to weather-related delays, competition and product availability.

Within the segment, Geospace Technologies derives revenues from three sources — Traditional seismic exploration, Wireless seismic exploration and Reservoir.

Traditional seismic exploration product revenues were $2 million in the fiscal third quarter, down 40.4% year over year. Wireless seismic exploration product revenues were $6.9 million (down 49.4% year over year), while Reservoir product revenues were $0.2 million (down 63.5% year over year).

Adjacent Markets segment revenues were $15.9 million in the fiscal third quarter, up 7.5% year over year. This uptick resulted from increases in the company’s water meter products and industrial sensor products, which were partially offset by lower demand for both contract manufacturing services and thermal film products and are attributed to the changes in revenues.

Within the segment, Geospace Technologies derives revenues from two sources — Industrial and Imaging.

Industrial product revenues were $13 million in the fiscal third quarter (up 11.5% year over year), while Imaging product revenues were $2.9 million (down 7.5% year over year).

Emerging Markets segment’s Border and perimeter security product revenues in the fiscal third quarter were $0.6 million, up 487.2% year over year.

Geospace Technologies derives revenues from two sources — Products and Rental.

Products revenues were $20.2 million in the fiscal third quarter (up 2.5% year over year), while Rental revenues were $5.6 million (down 56.6% year over year).

Geospace Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Geospace Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Geospace Technologies Corporation Quote

Geospace Technologies Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, Geospace Technologies’ gross profit declined 39% to $8.5 million. The gross margin contracted 976 basis points (bps) to 32.9%.

Adjusted Operating Expenses Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4.3% to $6.9 million. Research and development expenses declined 7.9% year over year to $4 million. Total adjusted operating expenses of $10.9 million decreased 0.5% year over year.

Profitability

Adjusted operating loss totaled $2.4 million in the fiscal third quarter against the year-ago period’s adjusted operating profit of $2.9 million.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Geospace Technologies’ net loss was $2.1 million against the year-ago quarter’s net income of $3.2 million.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Geospace Technologies exited third-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $42.5 million compared with $51.2 million at the fiscal second-quarter end.

The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2024 was $7.5 million against cumulative net cash provided by operating activities of $3.1 million a year ago.

Our Take

Geospace Technologies exited the third quarter of fiscal 2024 with dismal top-line and bottom-line results. Lower revenues from the Oil and Gas Markets segment were also discouraging. The gross contraction during the reported quarter did not bode well.

On a positive note, an uptick in the Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets segments’ revenues during the reported quarter was impressive. Growing industry acceptance of Geospace Technologies’ water meter cables and connectors was also seen during the quarter, which is also promising. Management’s expectations that the Adjacent Markets segment would register substantial revenue contributions from the Aquana smart water valve and IOT technology products as market traction and increased sales backlog continue to gather raises our optimism about the stock.

