Geospace Technologies Announces Leadership Transition

Geospace Technologies ( (GEOS) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Geospace Technologies Corporation announces leadership changes as Gary D. Owens steps down as Chairman, with Stephen C. Jumper taking over the role immediately. Owens, a board member since 1997, will not seek re-election, marking a significant transition ahead of the February 2025 shareholders meeting.
