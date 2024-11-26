Geospace Technologies Announces Leadership Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Geospace Technologies Corporation announces leadership changes as Gary D. Owens steps down as Chairman, with Stephen C. Jumper taking over the role immediately. Owens, a board member since 1997, will not seek re-election, marking a significant transition ahead of the February 2025 shareholders meeting.

