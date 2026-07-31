George Weston Limited Posts Lower Net Earnings In Q2

(RTTNews) - Friday, George Weston Limited (WN.TO) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting lower net earnings, primarily driven by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the company totaled $133 million, lower than $258 million in the earlier year.

EPS from continuing operations were $0.30 compared to $0.65 in 2025.

On an adjusted basis, earnings available to common shareholders of the company were $436 million, up from $397 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income stood at $1.367 billion compared to $1.369 billion in the previous year.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent, to $15.201 billion from last year's $14.608 billion.

Currently, the company's stock is trading at C$102.93, up 1.51 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

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