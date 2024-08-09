GeoPark (GPRK) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

GeoPark Limited GPRK is set to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 14, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 54 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. GPRK’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, with the average negative surprise being 16.57%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Geopark Ltd Price and EPS Surprise

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 78 cents has witnessed one downward movement over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 32.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues of $182.7 million indicates a marginal 0.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average spot prices for West Texas Intermediate crude at Cushing, OK, were $85.35 per barrel in April, $80.02 in May and $79.77 in June. EIA data also suggested that the average spot prices for Europe Brent crude spot price were $89.94 per barrel in April, $81.75 in May and $82.25 in June. This indicates that the crude pricing environment in the second quarter was highly favorable for exploration and production activities for GeoPark – a leading independent oil and gas explorer in Latin America.

Despite this favorable pricing, drilling activities declined internationally. Baker Hughes Company BKR reported that in the international market, the count of rigs was 963 in the second quarter, which fell from the prior quarter. The rotary rig count, issued by Baker Hughes, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.

The decrease in drilling activities in international markets suggests that explorers and producers like GeoPark have likely spent less on upstream activities, affecting production. In its second-quarter operational update, the company reported a total production of 35,608 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting a decline of 3% year over year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for GeoPark this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: GPRK’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

