Geopacific Resources Eyes Strong Growth with Woodlark Project

Geopacific Resources Limited has announced promising results from their Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, with a significant increase in gold resources and strong financial prospects. The recent Scoping Study highlights the project’s potential to generate substantial cash flow and high operating margins, supported by a strategic investment from Lingbao Gold International. The company also secured community support and financial backing, enhancing its growth trajectory in the gold mining sector.

