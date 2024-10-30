News & Insights

Geopacific Resources Eyes Strong Growth with Woodlark Project

October 30, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Geopacific Resources Limited (AU:GPR) has released an update.

Geopacific Resources Limited has announced promising results from their Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, with a significant increase in gold resources and strong financial prospects. The recent Scoping Study highlights the project’s potential to generate substantial cash flow and high operating margins, supported by a strategic investment from Lingbao Gold International. The company also secured community support and financial backing, enhancing its growth trajectory in the gold mining sector.

