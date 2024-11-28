GEO Holdings Faces Profit Decline Amidst Sales Challenges

GEO Holdings Corporation (JP:2681) has released an update.
GEO Holdings Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales dropping by 7.4% and a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 50.6%. Despite the challenges, the company maintains its dividend forecast for the fiscal year, reflecting a stable outlook for shareholders. Investors will be watching closely as GEO navigates the remainder of the fiscal year with expectations of a modest recovery in sales.
